Indian Football: Know the jersey numbers of your favourite Indian players
India registered their first win in the ongoing 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers as they got the better of Bangladesh thanks to a brace from Sunil Chhetri.
This was also the Blue Tigers' first win in World Cup qualifiers since November 12, 2015, when they defeated Guam 1-0 in Bengaluru, courtesy of a solitary strike by Robin Singh.
With the brace against the Bangla Tigers, Chhetri reclaimed the second position in the list of highest international goalscorers among active footballers with 74 goals overtaking UAE's Ali Mabkhout (73) and Lionel Messi (72). Only Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of the Indian skipper with 103 goals.
Under Igor Stimac, this was only India's second win in two years. The last time India won under the Croatian was almost two years ago when they had beaten Thailand 1-0 in a third-place play-off tie in the King's Cup in 2019.
As India registered their first win in 2021, let us take a look at the jersey numbers of your favourite Indian players.
Who wears jersey number 7, 9 and 10 for India?
Jersey numbers seven, nine and ten are widely considered as the iconic numbers in football. In the Indian national team, Kerala Blasters star Saha Abdul Sahal, who had made his international debut back in 2019, currently wears the number seven shirt.
ATK Mohun Bagan forward Manvir Singh dons the number nine shirt and number 10 jersey is worn by Brandon Fernandes.
Indian skipper and star player Sunil Chhetri has been wearing number 11 shirt since his debut for the Blue Tigers.
Indian players and their jersey numbers
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|1
|Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
|GK
|2
|Rahul Bheke
|DF
|3
|Subhasish Bose
|DF
|4
|Narender Gahlot
|DF
|5
|Sandesh Jhingan
|DF
|6
|Adil Khan
|DF
|7
|Sahal Abdul Samad
|MF
|8
|Glan Martins
|MF
|9
|Manvir Singh
|FW
|10
|Brandon Fernandes
|MF
|11
|Sunil Chhetri
|FW
|12
|Bipin Singh
|MF
|13
|Dheeraj Singh
|GK
|14
|Pronay Halder
|MF
|15
|Udanta Singh
|FW
|16
|Lalengmawia (Apuia)
|MF
|17
|Liston Colaco
|FW
|18
|Ishan Pandita
|FW
|19
|Akash Mishra
|DF
|20
|Pritam Kotal
|DF
|21
|Suresh Wangjam
|MF
|22
|Ashique Kuruniyan
|FW
|23
|Amrinder Singh
|GK
Current group standings
|Team
|Matches
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Qatar
|8
|7
|1
|0
|+17
|22
|Oman
|6
|4
|0
|2
|+6
|12
|India
|7
|1
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|Afghanistan
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-9
|5
|Bangladesh
|7
|0
|2
|5
|-13
|2
How are India doing in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers?
India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home. How are India doing in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers?
They resumed their campaign losing 0-1 Qatar on June 3 and have now beaten Bangladesh 2-0 in their seventh match of the group stage. In their final match, the Blue Tigers take on Afghanistan on June 15. All the matches of India's group are hosted by Qatar.
