Indian football: Bruno Coutinho - ISL clubs should use money effectively

The former national team captain batted for the four foreigners rule to be implemented in the ISL to help Indian footballers…

Legendary footballer and former national team captain Bruno Coutinho championed All Football Federation’s (AIFF) decision to reduce the number of foreign players in Indian football.

The Executive Committee of the Indian FA has already implemented the ‘3+1’ foreigners rule in the from the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The AIFF president Praful Patel has also urged the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to come up with a plan for foreigners in the next couple of months so that the four foreigners rule can be implemented in the (ISL) from the 2021-22 season.

More teams

Speaking to Goal, the Salgaocar legend suggested that ISL, which became the top league of the country last year, must reduce the number of overseas players so that it can benefit the local talents and increase opportunities for them.

"In India, ISL is the premier league. But the decision of four foreigners including one Asian has to come to ISL. If (and when) that rule comes, you will see a lot of Indian players coming through the ranks as they will get more opporutnities.”

National team head coach Igor Stimac has called for reduction in the number of foreign players in the starting XI in Indian leagues for a long time now and Coutinho backed the Croatian’s claim.

"When you play around six (five on the pitch) foreigners, for whom is the league? The chief coach of the Indian team (Igor Stimac) himself praised the 3+1 foreigners' rule. No doubt, there is a lot of money in the ISL but the money has to be used effectively," the Goan football legend said.



