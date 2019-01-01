Indian Arrows' 16-year-old Rohit Danu becomes I-League's youngest ever goal scorer

The striker, who hails from Uttarakhand, has etched his name in the history books of Indian football…

Rohit Danu has beaten his fellow team-mate Jitendra Singh’s record of being the youngest ever goal scorer in the top division of Indian football, I-League. The 16-year-old scored in the 14th minute against Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl on Saturday afternoon.

Danu, aged 16 years, five months and 27 days, beat the previous record of Jitendra, who was of 16 years, six months and 13 days when he scored against Shillong Lajong on December 26, 2017. Interestingly, both Jitendra and Danu have scored goals for Arrows under the tutelage of Floyd Pinto.

It must be noted that Danu missed out on a berth in the Under-17 World Cup due to an ankle injury he picked up only a month or so before the tournament.