India Women's team lose in friendly against Uzbekistan

The India women's team have one more friendly lined up in the Central Asian nation...

The India women's team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Uzbekistan in an international friendly held in the Central Asian nation on Monday.

Maymol Rocky's team defended well in the first of the two friendlies scheduled in Uzbekistan as part of the preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers later this year. However, the Eves conceded from a late free-kick to allow the hosts to secure the win.

In cold conditions, India goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan made a save from point-blank range as Uzbekistan started the game on an positive note.

The Indian defence, led by Sweety Devi, did well to keep the Uzbek attack in check for most of the game. At the other end, the women in blue attempted quick counters to catch the opponents off guard but were unable to find the net.

India had a big chance to take the lead after the break when Anju Tamang's cross found Soumya Guguloth whose attempt on goal from six yards out was cleared off the goalline.

In the 87th minute, Maftuna Shoyimova found the net with a sublime long-range free-kick that went through Aditi Chauhan's gloves.

Rocky's side will now take on Belarus on April 8. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 4:30 PM IST.

Article continues below

India XI : Aditi (GK), Sweety, Linthoingambi, Ranjana, Anju, Indumathi (C), Sangita, Dangmei, Manisha, Soumya, Pyari