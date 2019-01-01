India secure progression to the Asian Cup knockout stages
India have qualified for the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup for the very first time in their history after a x-x result against Bahrain on Monday.
The Blue Tigers had finished as runners-up in the 1964 edition but it was a round-robin format involving four teams. They had never made it out of the group stages after the tournament format was revamped.
India needed at least a draw, going into their final group match against the Bahraini team and managed to do what was required.
The Blue Tigers started the tournament with a thumping 4-1 win over Thailand with a brace from Sunil Chhetri and goals from Anirudh Thapa and Jeje Lalpekhlua sealing the result over the War Elephants.
Stephen Constantine's outfit then fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of hosts UAE despite striking the woodwork twice. Which meant they had to secure a favourable result on Monday, which they duly did to script history.
India are now expected to take on