Independiente holding out hope of Aguero return

The Manchester City forward is wanted back at his boyhood club, though a return anytime soon is unlikely

Independiente head coach Lucas Pusineri hopes star Sergio Aguero one day returns to the club.

Aguero came through the youth ranks at Independiente before joining in 2006 and moving to City five years later.

His former Independiente team-mate, Pusineri, is now in charge of the Argentine club and wants Aguero – and midfielder Lucas Biglia – to return.

"With Sergio Aguero and Lucas Biglia I have a beautiful relationship," he told InfiernoRojo on Tuesday.

"We were partners and I have a lot of respect for the trajectories they have taken with and in Europe as well."

Pusineri added: "Of course it would be nice to have them tomorrow. In the future, it is hopeful to count on them."

Aguero has said previously he wants to return to Independiente, although his contract at City runs until 2021.

"I always try [to get back to Argentina]. I know what the fans [of Independiente] want, but I have a contract with City, and I try to focus on these two years I've got left," Aguero said.

"Then I'll see what I'll do but of course, the Rojo [Independiente] is my priority."

Aguero scored 23 goals in 30 games before this season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Argentina international has impressed under Guardiola in recent years with City club legend Francis Lee recently declaring he has become a complete striker at the Etihad.

“Sergio is simply remarkable,” the ex-City frontman told the club's official website. “When Pep Guardiola first came to the club, he was an out and out goalscorer but now he is an out and out player who scores goals.

“Sergio has got everything. He is a very good finisher, he is so clinical, he is the right size and build for a striker and he has got pace. I thought he was possibly a bit on the wane when Pep arrived but the manager shook him up and he has got him playing like a world-class striker he is.

“And if you look at the way he scores his goals they are not all simple. He can also score exceptional goals and he’s an amazing talent. Would I have liked to play alongside Sergio? No, as he would have got all my goals!

“Seriously, I would have absolutely relished playing with him. I found that if I was playing with great players it was made very easy for me as it was with amazing players like Colin [Bell], Neil [Young] and Mike [Summerbee]. Sergio is something special too.”