'I'm very concerned' - Allardyce calls for Premier League 'circuit break' after Covid-19 spike

The veteran coach is worried about his own health as cases of the virus once again start to rise

manager Sam Allardyce has urged the Premier League to take a 'circuit break' after a recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

A further 18 cases of the virus were reported by the competition on Tuesday following the suspension of Manchester City's clash with Everton just 24 hours earlier due to an outbreak of the illness.

's match against on Wednesday is now also in doubt as the Cottagers try to deal with more positives cases within the club.

More teams

Allardyce, who saw his side lose 5-0 to Leeds United on Tuesday, believes the Premier League needs to take drastic action soon to ensure the safety of all involved.

"I'm very concerned for myself and football in general," Allardyce said following the Leeds defeat.

"Everyone's safety is more important than anything else. When I listen to the news that the variant virus transmits quicker than the original virus, we can only do the right thing, which is have a circuit break.

"I am 66 years old and the last thing I want to do is catch Covid.

"As much as we're getting tested - we had one positive this week - it seems to be creeping round. No matter how hard we try, no matter how many times we get tested, how we wear our masks, how we sanitise our hands, we're still catching a lot infections round the country.

"If that helps [a circuit break], let's do it and let the season run a little longer when we get through it."

boss Nuno Espirito Santo also backed up Allardyce's suggestion and claimed a suspension of the competition may soon be impossible to avoid.

Article continues below

"The rising of the cases is increasing massively over the country and we are not an exception," Nuno said after seeing his side lose 1-0 to Manchester United on Tuesday.

"Some things are impossible to avoid. If there's a break coming, then people have to sit down and see if it's for the better."

Lower leagues in are also struggling to deal with an increase in coronavirus cases with seven League One games postponed on Tuesday.