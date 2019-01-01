'I'm the luckiest man on the planet!' - Eriksen relieved after late VAR intervention
Christian Eriksen says he feels like he is "one of the luckiest guys on the planet" after Tottenham held on to beat Manchester City in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final thanks to a late VAR review.
Spurs went into Wednesday's match with a 1-0 lead, having beaten City at the club's new stadium thanks to a Son Heung-min goal in the first leg.
The match went to half-time locked at 3-3 on aggregate, giving Spurs the advantage on away goals, as Raheem Sterling and Son scored twice while Bernardo Silva also added a goal.
A late VAR call ruled out a last-gasp winner from Sterling, as Spurs survived long enough to shock their Premier League rivals and advance to the semi-finals.
Eriksen, who gave up the ball away during the build-up to what would have been Sterling's winning goal, told BT Sport: "I must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet tonight! I thought it was all over but It was a fun game.
"It was a rollercoaster, we gave them a lot but also got a lot it was a weird game.
With the win, Spurs advance to the club's first semi-final in the competition since 1962, when it was still called the European Cup.
Now, Mauricio Pochettino's side will face Ajax with a spot in the final on the line while Liverpool meet Barcelona to determine the other finalist.
“It was unbelievable - the way it finished. I am so happy, so proud," Pochettino told BT Sport. "My players are heroes to be here. I am so happy for them, so happy for the fans.
“In a moment many things happened in your head, the disappointment was massive but they changed the decision. That is why we love football.
"Today we showed great character and great personality it was an unbelievable game.”
Spurs will face Ajax at home on April 30 for the first leg before facing the Dutch side on May 7 in the return fixture.