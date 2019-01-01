'I’m not in a haste' – Victor Osimhen will wait for Nigeria chance

The striker is willing to wait for his opportunity as he tries to help the Super Eagles win the Afcon trophy

Victor Osimhen is happy to bide his time and wait for his chance to make his debut for .

The 20-year-old attacker described his call up as a reward for all his hard work despite a 'rough season' with German club and the criticism he faced.

“It’s one of the proudest moments of my life, not just for me but my family and my loved ones,” he told Goal.

“To make the Afcon final squad means hard work is paying off. I had a rough season with Wolfsburg and people wrote me off.

“Well, the criticism made me got me where I am today and I’m grateful to God.”

“It will be a bitter-sweet feeling for me if I ever get a chance to play, but my ambition is to win the Africa Cup of Nations title with this team,” he continued.

“I hope to take my chances when I’m called upon to represent the badge and I’ll give my all. Anyway, I’m not in haste.

“Playing in Afcon will mean a lot to my profile and my family. I’m really looking forward to it.

“We have a lot of talented players in this team. All I do is go into the pitch to do my thing and learn one or two things from the senior players which is also very important.”

Osimhen capped an impressive Friday training with a goal and will likely get his chance to play in the Super Eagles final Group B match against Madagascar with coach Gernot Rohr set to ring the changes with his side already qualified for the Round of 16 after wins against Burundi and Guinea.