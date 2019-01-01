'I'm not finished here' - Klopp committed to Liverpool as he dismisses Bayern talk

The Reds manager has brushed aside comments made by Franz Beckenbauer and insists he will be at Anfield for a long time yet

Jurgen Klopp insists he is committed to his job as manager and has brushed aside rumours about a move to .

Former Bayern president and club legend Franz Beckenbauer recently floated the idea former boss Klopp would make an ideal coach for the German giants.

He said: "Jurgen Klopp at Bayern. That would be the highlight. Jurgen was the one who taught the Germans how to play football quickly."

Klopp, currently chasing a and Premier League double with Liverpool, dismissed Beckenbauer's comments as typically thoughtless and told Welt: "I have a contract at Liverpool until 2022. And nobody here has the feeling that we should cancel it.

"Neither from the owners nor from my side there is even a tendency in this direction. So, nobody has to think about that.

"Franz just says such a sentence and, of course, he triggers very much with it. He didn't ever care about that."

Klopp says he hasn't thought about life after Liverpool and says there is plenty more to achieve with the Anfield club.

"It's long way until then," he added. "In principle in football it's like that - the opportunity and the timing have to be right.

"But I'm totally happy here and I don't feel I'm any kind of finished at all. Our team has a good age structure, we can still work together for a long time."

Despite that, Klopp admits he still has a fondness for former club Dortmund, whose title hopes took a hit with a 5-0 defeat to Bayern on Saturday.

He keeps a close eye on them, saying: "I follow Borussia still very intensively. We (Klopp and assistant Piet Krawietz) are completely in it when BVB plays. That hasn't changed."

Liverpool, who knocked out Bayern in the last 16, host in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.