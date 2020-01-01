'I'm here to win' - Lukaku insists Inter never gave up in stunning comeback against Milan

The Belgian celebrated his side's memorable fightback against their city rivals on Sunday

Romelu Lukaku said demonstrated their never-say-die mentality after the title hopefuls produced a stunning comeback to beat Milan 4-2 in the Derby della Madonnina.

Inter trailed 2-0 at half-time but produced a memorable fightback to leapfrog defending champions atop the table in the race for the Scudetto.

Milan had gone into the break up 2-0 behind a goal and an assist from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Ante Rebic benefitting from the Swede's play up top.

But goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku ensured Milan was painted blue in honour of the Nerazzurri as the Rossoneri collapsed at San Siro.

"We did really well during the second half. They played well during the first half, as we left them too much space and we struggled," Lukaku, who netted his 17th league goal of the season to complete the scoring in stoppage time, told Sky Sport Italia.

"However, we came out well after the interval. We completed the comeback and we're delighted with the win. I think that everyone has seen this team's mentality, we never give up and we're always looking to win.

"I'm here to win and my only aim is to help the team get results. I want to thank all of the fans, my team-mates, Mister [Antonio] Conte and all of his backroom staff for the support that they're giving me."

The Belgian then took to social media to decree that "there's a new king in town" as he continued his spectacular start to life in .

Inter were outplayed in the first half before rallying in the second 45 minutes and De Vrij told Inter TV: "The coach made us understand what he wanted and where to improve during the break, fortunately we scored two goals in quick succession and we were back in the game. We won.

"The goals were incredible feelings and memories that will last forever. Winning is a unique feeling. It's tight in the table so we have to continue like this and win our games. We'll start focusing on now because it won't be an easy game on Wednesday."