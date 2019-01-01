'I'm getting better with every game' - Oxlade-Chamberlain on a high after match-winning display for Liverpool

The midfielder has been eased back into first-team duty after a lengthy injury lay-off but proved crucial for his club with Tuesday's winner

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was delighted to continue his recovery from injury with another star performance for , while playing down concerns over his fitness.

The former midfielder popped up in the second half to score what proved to be the decisive goal in his side's 2-1 victory over Genk on Tuesday.

Gini Wijnaldum had fired the Reds into the lead early on at Anfield, before Mbwana Aly Samatta levelled for the visitors just before half time.

That win meant Jurgen Klopp's men overtook at the top of Group E as they seek to defend their crown, although Oxlade-Chamberlain was withdrawn as a precaution after going down under a heavy challenge.

But he insisted after the game that there was no lasting damage while revelling in his and Liverpool's display.

"It's just a kick. Milly [James Milner] has them every day and gets on with it! The player caught me nicely! It's a bit of a sore one but all good," he told reporters.

"I feel like I'm getting better with every game physically but I think there's more to come from me defensively and pressing with the right intensity.

"It takes a while to get that back but I think I'm getting better with that. I'm happy with how it's gone. It's important to get three points and push in the group. Overall, we're happy with three points."

Milner, meanwhile, held his own despite being drafted into the starting XI in the unfamiliar role of left-back, and was pleased to finish the game with Liverpool on top.

"I thought we were good at times. The boys keep coming out and try to keep that tempo high. It could have been a lot more comfortable but they made it difficult. I'm just pleased to get the result," he stated.

Article continues below

"Set-pieces are always going to be dangerous. There were six changes tonight so the hardest things to pick up are always going to be shape but it's something we can look at to improve.

"Every game is tough in the Champions League. It's a boring saying but it's true! We need to finish the job now. We are in a good position."

Liverpool will be back in action on Sunday, when they host in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash.