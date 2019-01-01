'I'll cripple you!' - Real Madrid signing Rodrygo threatened with violence in Brazil clash

The teenager, who will join Los Blancos in June, stated that he felt the media had a right to know after an ugly incident in the Campeonato Paulista

Santos striker and future forward Rodrygo claims that he was told he would be “crippled” by an opposition player during his side’s 3-2 victory over Oeste.

A Victor Ferraz effort deep into injury-time handed the hosts a late win in the Campeonato Paulista to confirm their place in the quarter-finals with three games to spare.

However, the result was overshadowed after Rodrygo stated that Oeste centre-back Kanu threatened him following a tackle during the match.

Speaking to Sportv after the game, the under-20 star stated that he felt the press deserved to hear of the incident.

“Something very ugly happened during the game,” the 18-year-old stated. “I was offside in some play.

"I dribbled Kanu and he tackled me - but it's OK, it was normal.

“But then I was close to him and he said: ‘Get far from me or I will cripple you.’

“It's normal to say some things to your rival, but to say that you will cripple someone, this is not normal. I think the media needs to know.”

Team-mate Jean Mota backed up the claims, adding: “[Kanu is] a very naughty guy. Threats like that is very bad.”

Kanu, who joined Oeste in his home country this year, previously made his name in playing for Standard Liege.

Rodrygo meanwhile will wrap up his time with Santos this June before he makes the switch to Santiago Bernabeu to join Los Blancos on a six-year deal that takes him through to 2025.

The teenager has spent all of his career so far with Santos, joining their youth system in 2011 as a 10-year-old.

Madrid are currently in need of an injection in attack, having struggled at points for goals this season.

Their 1-0 defeat to in a encounter on Saturday, coupled with their exit at the hands of the Catalan club late last month, has left them with limited chances to claim silverware again this season.

Defender Dani Carvajal claimed that he believed football was being "unfair" to Los Blancos in the wake of a result that leaves them 12 points off the top of the table.