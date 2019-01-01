‘I’ll be there for him’ – Fernandinho pledges to help Rodri thrive at Man City

The 34-year-old Etihad stalwart has promised to pass on as much of his knowledge as possible to help the summer arrival settle in his first season

midfielder Fernandinho wants to help Rodri become a smash hit at the Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old arrived from in the summer and has impressed with the way he has immediately slotted into Pep Guardiola’s plans.

True to the team ethos of the former and boss, Fernandinho wants to see the international, who is a direct rival for his spot in the side, thrive in and has promised to do everything in his power to ensure the new boy feels at home.

“We are going to work closely, and I will be there for him to talk and advise him with whatever he needs, but of course he’s already a quality player who I like very much,” Fernandinho said, according to the club's official website.

“He has done really well in pre-season and in the first few games he’s played in the Premier League.

“He’s tall, technically very good and he’s going to help us a lot this season and for the future.”

Having to fight to play each week is a reality that seems to suit the former man, who believes that complacency is the enemy of City’s group as a whole this season as they chase a hat-trick of Premier League titles.

“Normally, it’s human nature to relax once you’ve achieved your targets,” he said.

“This is going to be hard for us and we’re going to keep the guys’ heads up and keep moving forward.

“We must dig deep in the dressing room and not just rely on Pep to push us.

“We don’t just have a group of great players - we have a great group of human beings and this makes a huge difference.

“I think we all realise that in every training session and match we play, we have to improve, play great football and win our games because we want to win many more titles.”

The 34-year-old signed for City in July 2013 and has since played 273 times for the club, scoring 23 goals and laying on 25 more.