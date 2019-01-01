I'll be back at Juventus 1000% - Ronaldo

The star striker vowed to return to the Old Lady after eighth straight Serie A triumph for Turin giants on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo has pledged his immediate future to in the wake of their eighth straight title.

The international striker, who joined the Bianconeri from in the summer, became the first man to win league titles in England, Spain and Italy on Saturday after his team wrapped up the Scudetto.

And while he had been rumoured to be considering his future after Juventus' exit to midweek, he put to rest that speculation after Saturday's triumph.

“Will I be at Juventus next season? ‘Mil per cento’ (1000 per cent)” Ronaldo said after the 2-1 victory over that clinched the title.

It was Ronaldo’s cross which was turned in by Fiorentina defender German Pezzella to complete Juve’s comeback victory.

The Old Lady had fallen behind to an early goal by Nikola Milenkovic, before Alex Sandro equalised before half time.

Ronaldo’s vow that he’ll remain in Turin was in stark contrast to remarks he made after he had helped Real Madrid to an unprecedented third straight Champions League last season.

Directly after Madrid's 3-1 victory over in Kiev, Ronaldo said: “It was very nice to be a Real Madrid…in the coming days I will give a response to the fans, who have always been at my side.”

Those remarks were made on May 26 2018 and Ronaldo was unveiled as a Juventus player in July in a €105 million (£90.9m/$118.1m) deal.

The league title has come to be routine for the Bianconeri, and this one being sealed with five games to go asserts their absolute dominance over their domestic competitors.

Ronaldo was signed to bring Champions League glory to Juventus, who haven’t won Europe’s top club competition since 1996.

They came up short again in this year’s edition, losing to Ajax in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

They might not have advanced even that far had it not been for Ronaldo. Down 2-0 to after the first leg in the round of 16, Juve were staring elimination in the face.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the second leg in a 3-0 win securing their quarter-final berth.

He also scored both of their goals in the eventual defeat to the Dutch club.

Overall the 34-year-old has scored 25 goals in 38 games in all competitions this year, top scoring in both Serie A and Champions League play.