Ikpeazu scores again but Odubajo sees red as 10-man QPR pip Middlesbrough

Uche Ikpeazu scored his second Championship goal of the season on Wednesday but it was not enough to save Middlesbrough from a 3-2 loss against 10-man Queens Park Rangers.

After opening his goal account for Boro in their 2-1 win over Bristol City last Saturday, Ikpeazu continued from where he stopped with the opening goal at the Riverside Stadium.

The 26-year-old stepped forward to convert from the penalty spot in the seventh minute and the effort separated both teams for the first 45 minutes.

Five minutes after the restart of the game, Anglo-Nigerian defender Moses Odubajo was given marching orders after receiving his second yellow card in the encounter.

Odubajo was punished for bringing down Isaiah Jones on the edge of the box. It was the first time the 28-year-old was sent off in a game since he received two yellow cards in a Championship fixture against Derby County in December 2019.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, QPR completed their comeback from a goal deficit with Jonathan Howson's own goal and strikes from Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock.

Prior to his expulsion, Odubajo who joined the Hoops on a free transfer in July had started the first three games of the season which ended in a draw and two wins.

Later in the second half, Ikpeazu made way for Chuba Akpom to make his first appearance of the season in the 71st minute while Egypt's Sam Morsy and Ivory Coast's Sol Bamba watched on as unused substitutes.

QPR, on the other, had Senegal's Timothy Dieng in goal while Sierra Leone's Osman Kakay replaced Morocco's Ilias Chair in the 58th minute and Ghana's Albert Adomah watched on from the bench.

Wednesday's victory powered Mark Warburton's side to third in the Championship table, level on seven points with leaders West Bromwich Albion and second-placed Fulham after three matches.

They host Barnsley for their next league outing on Saturday while 10th-placed Middlesbrough travel to Derby County that same day.