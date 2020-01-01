Ihlas Bebou scores in Hoffenheim demolition of Wehen Wiesbaden

The Togolese forward put the final nail in the coffin to seal a comfortable friendly win for Die Kraichgauer

Ihlas Bebou come off the bench and scored the final goal as recorded a 7-1 win over German third division side Wehen Wiesbaden.

The game marked the beginning of pre-season for Sebastian Hoeness’s side and it was a very easy affair with Croatian forward and World Cup runner-up Andrej Kramaric getting a brace in the eighth and 16th minutes, the second coming from the penalty spot.

There was a 2-0 lead for Hoffenheim going into the half-time break and Christoph Baumgartner also added his own brace in the 65th and 69th minutes to make it 4-0.

Die Kraichgauer still had more in the tank with Mijat Gacinovic and Robert Skov also getting into the scoring act in the 83rd and 90th minutes respectively before Bebou registered his name in additional time to put his team in seventh heaven. He had come on in the 51st minute to replace Kramaric.

7th heaven for #TSG:@beo__94 rounds the goalkeeper and rolls the ball into the open goal 👏

⌚ 91‘ | 🔵 7-0 ⚪| #TSGSVWW pic.twitter.com/ovc5erIXSi — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) August 13, 2020

Wehen scored a consolation goal in the sixth minute of additional time through Tobias Schwede.

Bebou joined Hoffenheim from 96 in the summer of 2019 and made a total of 32 appearances in the , scoring six goals and providing three assists. Every game he was involved in a goal ended in victory. His biggest impact game in a 2-0 and 3-1 win over 04 and , scoring one goal and also providing one assist.

The 26-year-old Togo international also gave an assist during the final game of the season which ended in a 4-0 win over at the iconic Signal Iduna Park. Hoffenheim ultimately finished the campaign in sixth place, thus settling for a place in the qualifiers of the next season. The Baden-Wurttemberg outfit will next tackle fellow Bundesliga side with the season proper set to kick off on September 19 with an away trip to FC Cologne.

Bebou has spent his entire senior career in , first playing for before joining Hannover in 2017.

He has been capped 12 times for the Togo national team, making his debut in a 5-0 home win over Djibouti on September 4, 2019 during the 2017 qualifiers. The Sparrowhawks qualified for the tournament proper in Gabon but finished last in Group C behind DR Congo, and the .