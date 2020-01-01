Ighalo’s Manchester United snatch UCL qualification from Ndidi & Iheanacho’s Leicester City

Following their defeat to the Red Devils in Sunday’s Premier League clash, the Nigerians will now feature in next season’s Europa League

Odion Ighalo’s have picked a ticket to next season’s at the expense of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho’s .

Going into the encounter billed for the King Power Stadium, the Foxes needed a win to secure their place in Europe’s elite club competition regardless of the outcome between and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, they were brought to their feet by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men who won 2-0 thanks to second half strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard, with the Foxes’ Jonny Evans sent off for a dangerous play in the 90th minute.

