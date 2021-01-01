Ighalo: ‘Exceptional’ Pogba is one of the best players I've played with

The 31-year-old has praised the France international for his quality and urged the Red Devils to do all it takes to keep him for a long time

Former Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo has described Paul Pogba as one of the best he has played with in his career.

The 31-year-old spent a year with the Red Devils and had an opportunity to feature along with the World Cup winner and observe the talent of the France international.

Ighalo has praised the quality of Pogba, who has one year left on his current contract and advised United to do all it takes to keep the ‘influential’ midfielder at Old Trafford.

“He's one of the best players I've played with and one of the best players at Manchester United,” Ighalo told Sky Sports.

“Apart from playing on the pitch, he's a good guy in the dressing room, a funny guy, he's always happy. The only time he isn't happy is when he's not playing and I can understand that - everyone wants to play.

“If Manchester United have the opportunity to keep him on a new, longer deal, they should because he is so influential.

“Sometimes he doesn't have the best of games but that's normal, you can't be 100% in every game but when he turns up, like he did yesterday against Tottenham, he is exceptional.”

Ighalo’s former teammate at Manchester United Jesse Lingard is enjoying his time with West Ham United, a club he joined on loan in January.

The Nigeria forward is not surprised by the forward’s impressive showings for the Hammers and feels he could return to Old Trafford in future.

“Not at all [surprised] because he works so hard in training and when he was given the opportunity to play for Manchester United, he did so well,” he continued.

“But when you play for a team like Manchester United, there's a pressure to win every game. Manchester United is all about winning, winning, winning, and sometimes that pressure kicks in.

“West Ham is not as big as Manchester United and he's there on loan so he's more free to express himself. There's not as much pressure or weight on him to do well and he is doing what we know he can do and we are seeing the best of him.

“I don't think he'd want to return to Manchester United to sit on the bench because he is playing regularly at West Ham United - week in, week out.

"But if he comes back with the confidence he has now, then it can only be a good thing for Manchester United. Personally, I don't see him coming back - I can see his loan being extended or West Ham buying him.”