'If you park the bus, you have no chance' - Farke tells injury-plagued Norwich to face Man City head on

The Canaries may be without 11 players from their line-up against the champions, leaving the manager wanting to "cry in a cave"

Daniel Farke revealed the sobering state of his injury list could leave Norwich without up to 11 players for Saturday's visit of champions , but he remained surprisingly chirpy given the situation.

Farke's pre-match news conference on Friday was verging on farcical, as the German steadily went through a list of players who are either injured or a doubt for the match against City.

The Canaries' defence has been utterly decimated by the crisis, as they will definitely be without Max Aarons, Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann, while Grant Hanley is only fit enough for a place on the bench, Ben Godfrey is a major doubt after sustaining a groin strain on Under-21 duty and Tim Krul is struggling.

That leaves them with only Jamal Lewis, Sam Byram and Philip Heise as recognised first-team defenders.

They also have problems in midfield, with Tom Trybull, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner and Onel Hernandez ruled out, and Patrick Roberts is ineligible against his parent club.

Despite the issues, Farke has no plans to go all-out defensive in an attempt to salvage a point.

"Manchester City are exceptional, they are so special," Farke told reporters. "If you just try to park the bus then you have no chance.



"It is important that you have periods where you control the ball and are in possession. We will have to be top class in our defending and be disciplined.

"It will be also important that we bring our style and try to dominate possession and be good with the ball.

"Even if I wanted to, I can't park the bus because I have no defensive players anymore. We will have to concentrate on our skills.

"There were more lads today [Friday] on the physio bench than on the training pitch. It is a tricky situation for us.

"We are playing one of the best teams in the world, if not the best, and as a newly promoted side you always have to be at your best."