'If you have a bad game, he's the first to come to you' - Williams praises Klopp influence on Liverpool career

Neco Williams has hailed Jurgen Klopp's hands-on approach to Liverpool's young guns as crucial to his development, adding that he has matured as a player thanks to his manager.

The right-back, who broke through from the Reds' academy in 2019-20, has gone on to become a fully-fledged first-team member since his emergence, with a Premier League winners' medal and a clutch of Wales caps to his name.

Though Liverpool have struggled to recapture the heady highs of last season, the 19-year-old has continued to flourish as one of the more promising talents on Merseyside and has now paid tribute to his manager's methods in helping to shape him.

What has Williams said?

"He has played a massive part in my career so far," the teenager told Premier League Productions, per the club's official website . "From when you’re a little kid, you always dream of playing for the team you’ve always played for.

"For me to be at Liverpool since I was six and to come through the stages and to make my debut was a surreal moment for me. It’ll be a moment that I never forget.

"To make it under Jurgen Klopp is an extra little boost for me and was a special moment."

How does Jurgen Klopp's approach work?

Williams added: "He is like that for all the players.

"As soon as you have maybe a few bad games or a bad game he will be the first one to come up to you and go through things you need to improve on or what you can do better.

"He also tells you what you’re good at. That just gives you that confidence to go out and keep going on the training ground or playing out on the field. He has played a massive role in my career.

"I’ve matured in a way off him because he has taught me the more senior side of the game. He has taught me a lot since I made my debut."

The bigger picture

Williams played the whole game in Wales' opening Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying Group E defeat to Belgium, before making an appearance off the bench in their friendly win over Mexico.

In a group that also includes the Czech Republic, Ryan Giggs' side face a tough challenge to achieve qualification for next year's tournament.

Following the conclusion of the March international break, with Wales set to face Jaroslav Silhavy's side on March 30, Williams will return to Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League run-in, with the Reds facing a difficult path to the top four, leaving the Champions League as their only shot at silverware this term.

