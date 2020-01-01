Ida Guehai shines as Rabecca Elloh and Cynthia Musongo make losing debut for Logrono

The Ivorians and Kenyan made their maiden appearances for Gerardo Leon's side but they could not avoid a defeat to Levante

Ida Guehai provided the assist as Rebecca Elloh and Cynthia Musongo made their first appearances for Logrono as they bowed 2-1 to in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola opener.

Cote d'Ivoire's Guehai joined Logrono from rivals Levante in 2019, while compatriot Elloh and Kenyan Musongo arrived this summer, from Pyrgos Limassol and Vihiga Queens, respectively.

Gerardo Leon's team handed Guehai a starting role against her former side, while Elloh and Musongo came on as substitutes against Levante at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas.

More teams

Logrono looked to improve on their impressive campaign last term and made a strong start as Guehai set up Olga Garcia to open the scoring for the hosts three minutes from the half-time break.

Levante, however, staged a stunning fightback in the second half and gained a crucial equaliser through Irene Guerrero thanks to Estafinia Banini 10 minutes after the restart.

Four minutes later, Argentine star Banini bagged her second assist of the match as she teed up Esther Gonzalez for the visitors' winner.

Article continues below

Debutants Musongo and Elloh replaced Guehai and 's Asanteewa, in the 63rd and 80th minute, respectively, while Jade Boho and 's Nothando Vilakazi were unused substitutes.

The defeat puts Logrono at the foot of the Primera Iberdrola log with no point after the first game of the season.

Before their league visit to champions on Saturday, they will now need to shift focus on the Spanish Copa de la Reina semi-final clash with on October 6.