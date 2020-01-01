Ida Guehai and Jade Boho score as Logrono earn first win of the season

The Cote d'Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea forwards were on target as Gerardo Leon's team ended their winless run at Real Betis

Ida Guehai and Jade Boho found the back of the net as Logrono claimed their first win of the 2020-21 Spanish Primera Iberdrola season in Saturday's 3-1 victory at .

Cote d'Ivoire international striker Guehai, who had only managed to contribute an assist in her previous nine outings for Logrono this season, inspired her team's maiden victory of the season against the hosts.

On her part, Equatorial Guinea star Boho's two goals in nine appearances had failed to earn her side a win before her late strike was enough to guarantee the maiden victory of the season at Betis.

With Betis without a win in six games, Gerardo Leon's side were eager to end their poor run against the fellow strugglers and Guehai got them off to a fine start with the opener after just two minutes.

On their return from recess, the visitors consolidated on their narrow first-half lead when Julie Tavlo-Petersson doubled the advantage, with her fine finish within just four minutes into the second stanza.

In the 82nd minute, Boho extended the visitors lead from the spot before they were reduced to 10-players following the sending off of their goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar three minutes later.

Real Betis, however, secured a consolation on the brink of full time when Rosa Marquez set up Aixa Garcia to score but could not deny Logrono's first win of the season at Polideportivo Felipe del Valle.

Ivorian's Guehai, who lasted 46 minutes for Logrono, has now scored one goal on her 10th game and Boho scored her third goal of the season in her 86 minutes of action on her 10th outing this term.

's Grace Asantewaa was in action for 77 minutes, while Ivorian's Rebecca Elloh also featured for 89 minutes for the visitors, while 's Nothando Vilakazi was an unused substitute.

On the part of Real Betis, Equatorial Guinea's Dorine Chuigoue was in action from the start to the finish but could not save her side from their sixth successive defeat of the season.

The victory took Logrono to 16th position in the Spanish Iberdrola table with seven points after 10 games while Real Betis sit in 17th place with the same number of points from 12 matches.

In their next ties, Logrono host on December 22, while will welcome Real Betis on the same day.