Ibrahimovic's AC Milan career may be over after sustaining injury in training

The former Sweden striker is potentially facing a long lay-off after suffering an injury blow in training with the Rossoneri on Monday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career may be over after the striker suffered a potentially major injury in training on Monday.

The former international hurt the lower area of his calf during a training match, Stats Perform News understands.

Reports in the Italian media suggest a scan could reveal it to be a serious problem to his Achilles tendon.

Ibrahimovic, 38, joined the Rossoneri as a free agent in December, agreeing a contract until the end of the season.

He scored three goals in eight appearances before the coronavirus pandemic caused the league to be suspended in March.

His second stint at the San Siro outfit has looked likely to be Ibrahimovic's final crack at the big time after a stellar career.

boss Sinisa Mihajlovic, who worked with the attacker during his days, recently said that, after speaking to Ibrahimovic, he expected him to leave Milan at the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic had been linked with a move to Bologna in recent weeks, but the latest blow may put an end to his hopes of staying in Serie A.

"He called me a few days ago and we'll see what he decides to do in the summer," Mihajlovic said. "He certainly won't remain at Milan, it remains to be seen whether he'll join us or return to Sweden."

After starting his career at , he moved on for spells with , , Inter and .

His first spell at Milan began in August 2010 and lasted two years before called.

Four successful years at PSG were followed by two seasons at , in which he was limited to 53 appearances after being kept out of action for seven months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

After leaving Old Trafford he spent 20 months at and then returned to San Siro after his contract with the side expired.

Milan are currently seventh in the Italian top flight and three points behind , who occupy the qualification spot.

’s minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora said recently that the league could return on either June 13 or June 20.