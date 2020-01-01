‘Ibrahimovic would’ve had more fun at Bologna’ – Mihajlovic disappointed to have missed out to Milan

The enigmatic Swedish striker is back in Serie A at the age of 38, with the decision taken to spend a second spell with the Rossoneri at San Siro

Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have had “more fun” had he favoured a move to over a return to , says Sinisa Mihajlovic.

An enigmatic Swedish striker is back in Italian football eight years after bidding farewell to San Siro.

After much speculation regarding his future, the 38-year-old has decided to take in a second spell in familiar surroundings.

Ibrahimovic has previously played for both AC Milan and , with the Rossoneri winning the race to snap up the 38-year-old as a free agent in 2020.

Several other offers had been put to the mercurial frontman, with various landing spots mooted.

Mihajlovic, who worked as a coach at Inter when Ibrahimovic linked up with the Nerazzurri in 2006, had been hoping to complete a notable signing.

Ibrahimovic believes he has made the right call but Mihajlovic feels greater enjoyment would have been found in Bologna.

He told Sportweek: “It is disappointing, because I think he’d have had more fun here.

“It would’ve been good for him, for the city and the club, with the team playing to help set him up for goals. I have no complaints, because he had said that if he’d chosen Bologna, it would’ve been for me. I realise there are other factors at stake, including family commitments.

“Ibra did call me before making his decision, so he kept his word and remains a dear friend. It just means I’ll have to beat him on the pitch now.”

Both Bologna and Milan find themselves some way off the pace in this season, with Inter currently leading the way.

Reigning champions and capital giants complete the top three.

Mihajlovic is not surprised to see a couple of his former clubs in the title mix, but admits that he did not expect progress at Inter to be made so quickly under a new coach.

He added: “I was convinced Antonio Conte would trouble Juve, but I didn’t think it’d be this much.

“He is getting 120 per cent out of his men, but I still consider Juventus to be a stronger team. Conte needs January reinforcements to keep this going.

“Juve still need to find their balance, as right now it isn’t Max Allegri’s team and not yet Maurizio Sarri’s either. Sarri is a top-quality coach, but he needs time and only Miralem Pjanic is really suited to his ideas in midfield.

“Lazio are making enormous progress and I’m very happy for them. Simone Inzaghi is the best coach of the new generation in .

“It’s their best period with nine wins in a row, so they’d have to keep that intensity to go for the Scudetto. It’s difficult, but not impossible.”