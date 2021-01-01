Ibrahimovic to sign new one-year AC Milan contract worth around €6m

The Sweden international has agreed to extend his current deal with the Rossoneri, with an announcement due later on Thursday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will put pen to paper on a new one-year contract with AC Milan, Goal can confirm.

The contract, worth around €6 million (£5m/$7m) a year plus €1m in additional bonuses, is due to be announced by the Serie A club on Thursday evening.

Ibrahimovic has been one of Milan's top performers during the 2020-21 campaign and seemingly still has plenty to offer, despite the fact he will turn 40 later this year.

What are the details?

The Sweden international will extend his stay with Milan for at least another season, with Ibrahimovic having been with the Rossoneri since joining them in December 2019 on a free transfer.

Milan have already teased the announcement via their social channels, with a Twitter post showing their television studio accompanied by the text: "What'Z happening?" and an hour-glass emoji.

Indeed, Goal can confirm that Ibrahimovic has agreed to a new one-year contract, with his current deal having been due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, and an official announcement is due to follow later today.

How has Ibrahimovic performed since joining Milan?

Ibrahimovic initially only arrived a six-month contract when he signed for Milan in 2019 although his performances in that short period - that saw him score 10 goals in 18 league games - convinced the club to offer him an extension.

That was due to expire at the end of the current season although the 39-year-old has continued to impress for the Rossoneri, scoring 15 goals in just 17 Serie A games in what has been an injury-disrupted campaign.

Speaking back in March, Ibrahimovic explained how he hoped he could remain at San Siro, despite negotiations over an extension having dragged. He told Rai Play: "Let’s see [about a renewal].

"If [Milan technical director] Paolo [Maldini] wants, I am up for it. When I spend a day without them [my team-mates], it's like one without my children."

What next for Zlatan & Milan?

Ibrahimovic has missed Milan's last two matches, owing to suspension and injury, but could return for the Serie A meeting with Lazio on April 26.

Without their legendary forward, the Rossoneri suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Sassuolo last time out as they failed to take the chance to close the gap to league leaders Inter.

Article continues below

Indeed, Antonio Conte's side are 10 points clear at the summit with just six games remaining and are set to finally break Juventus's dominance of Serie A.

Ibrahimovic may not be able to help Milan win the title from here although he is set to appear on the international stage with Sweden at the European Championship in the summer, having recently come out of retirement.

Further reading