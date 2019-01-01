'I wouldn't be anywhere else' - Solskjaer unbowed by latest Manchester United setback

Despite picking up just eight points so far in the Premier League, the Norwegian insists he is committed to making his tenure a success

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has underlined his determination to continue at the helm despite suffering another painful defeat, this time at the hands of West Ham.

Solskjaer looked on as the Hammers inflicted a 2-0 win over his charges at London Stadium to leapfrog the Reds in the Premier League standings.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell were on target against United, who also suffered an injury to Marcus Rashford that could leave them dangerously short of talent up front.

The Reds have picked up just eight points from their opening six games, and already lie three shy of the qualification places.

But while pointing to his side's injury strife, Solskjaer insisted that he wanted to stay and fight at Old Trafford.

"We've been one or two light because of injuries so I don't put it down to a lack of quality," he explained to Sky Sports after the game.

"I wouldn't be anywhere else with anyone else."

Solskjaer added that he believed United were slightly unfortunate to have finished on the losing side on Sunday, but called on his men to show more in upcoming fixtures in order to shake them out of this current slump.

"It was like what a lot of Premier League games will be - fairly even and decided by quality at one end and today it was them with two very good goals, two great finishes but of course we could have done better defending them and we should have, could have scored ourselves," he said to MUTV.

"[I told them] you've just got to up the level, up the tempo, create more runs forward.

"I thought we pushed them back but we just didn't have that little edge and the little bit extra, the quality we should have had."

Solskjaer and United will have the chance to bounce back on Tuesday, when they host Rochdale in the third round of the .

A stiff challenge then lies in wait the following Monday, with visiting Old Trafford in a crunch Premier League clash.