I won’t kill myself if I don’t win the Champions League - Guardiola

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach does not feel pressured to deliver Europe's top club prize to the Etihad Stadium this term

Pep Guardiola has dismissed the notion that need to win the this season, saying he “won’t kill himself” if they fail.

Following a record-breaking Premier League title win in 2018 and an unprecedented domestic treble last term, the Champions League is the only prize to elude Guardiola in his time in Manchester so far.

However, the tactician suggested that there was no pressure on him to deliver the trophy immediately, but rather to build a long-term project.

“Yeah, definitely [winning the Champions League is the next step for City] but sometimes it cannot be possible,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference.

“Sometimes you take a few years, sometimes you take longer. is my club in my heart and won their first one in 1992. Of course I will try or live the next ten months thinking it will be a disaster if I don’t win the Champions League.

"I want to win it but if I don’t, it will not change my life, I am not going to kill myself.

"In my first press conference, it was the same question, you are here to win the Champions League. It is impossible to arrive and do it without the feeling that we want to do it. We tried the first season, we tried the second season when we were up for four competitions."

City face in their second Champions League game of the campaign so far on Tuesday, having won 3-0 against in their opening group-stage clash.

Guardiola’s European dreams have twice been ended by the away goals rule, with progressing after a 6-6 aggregate draw in his first season, while benefitted from the rule in a pulsating 4-4 aggregate tie last term.

Jurgen Klopp’s got the best of them over two legs in 2017-18, however, winning both legs of the tie an eventually making the final.