‘I was only the most expensive for two weeks!’ – Alisson welcomes £65m worth of expectation at Liverpool

The Brazil international was acquired by the Reds for big money in the summer of 2018, making him the world’s costliest goalkeeper for a brief period

star Alisson claims to have embraced the pressure which saw him become the world’s most expensive goalkeeper “for two weeks” and a leading man at Anfield.

The Brazil international was snapped up by the Reds from Roma for £65 million ($84m) during the summer of 2018.

That deal, which made him the costliest custodian on the planet at the time, was quickly topped by ’s capture of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

A big price tag did, however, bring with it big expectation for Alisson.

He has not disappointed, with the 27-year-old now a Premier League Golden Glove winner and a key component in a Liverpool side looking to add a Premier League title to the crown captured in 2018-19.

Alisson has made a timely return from injury to aid that cause and claims to be revelling in his role as a talismanic presence for Jurgen Klopp.

He told FIFA’s official website: “In football you always have to deal with pressure.

“Actually, I was only the [world’s] most expensive goalkeeper for two weeks! But I knew it was a very big transfer, something out of the ordinary. That generated huge external expectations, but I didn’t demand any more from myself than I normally would – which is already a lot, regardless of my transfer value.

“For me, the most important thing is always to give your very best to help the team.”

Quizzed on how he plans to remain at the top of his game, Alisson added: “Over and above the technical and physical requirements, in which I think I have a high level, for me the most important thing is the mental side.

“It’s essential for a keeper to be focused throughout the match. You can’t relax for a minute, or it can be fatal. Therefore, what I work on most is my concentration.

“I really like to watch goals from all the leagues as well so I can analyse what I’d do differently in the same situation. I like to see saves too – I've always been very observant. I try to learn from what other players do right and wrong.”

Alisson was recently awarded the Best Men’s Goalkeeper prize at a glitzy FIFA awards show and feels proud to have earned such recognition in a relatively short space of time.

Article continues below

He said: “My main goals in football have always been group oriented. Of course, helping my club win titles allows me to aspire to individual awards like these. Winning The Best was therefore a really great honour.”

On pipping the likes of Ederson and Marc-Andre te Stegen to a prestigious honour, Alisson added: “They are great goalkeepers and meet all the requirements for the position.

“I'd love to have Ederson’s long-range passing, it's amazing. From Ter Stegen, I’d like his explosiveness: he makes some great saves thanks to his powerful legs. I think those are their main strengths.”