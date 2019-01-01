'I was just following play' - Tottenham's Victor Wanyama on how he ended 14-month goal drought

On Saturday, the 27-year-old scored his first goal for Mauricio Pochettino's side since February 2018

Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has credited his instinct for the opening goal in their 4-0 mauling of .

Wanyama broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 24th minute by putting his effort into the back of an empty net after rounding goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

The goal was his first since his stunning volley against last February as Lucas Moura completed the emphatic win with his first hat-trick for Spurs.

Following the relief of netting his maiden strike of the season, Wanyama recalled his positioning and how he managed to have a composed finish.

“I was just following play. I could see there was space and I could break through," Wanyama told club website.

“The opportunities are there and I’m always happy to try and do something. I had a good touch and I was very happy to score the first goal.”

The victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium moved the north London outfit back to the third spot in the Premier League table with 67 points from 33 matches.

And the international reserved praise for the team's overall performance with a special mention for hat-trick hero Moura.

“Lucas is an important player for the team and whenever he gets the chance, he’s trying to help," he added.

“He had a fantastic game, a hat-trick, all very good goals. We’re very happy to have him.

“It was a tough game and a dangerous game. The opponents had nothing to lose, we needed to be focussed and we were today. Everyone was fantastic. We did our jobs and we’re happy to take maximum points.”

A recurring knee injury has cut short Wanyama's campaign with the Harambee Stars skipper making just eight league appearances so far.