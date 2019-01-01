'I want to become important again' - Chelsea striker Giroud open to Lyon move

The Stamford Bridge forward has seen his opportunities limited this season and is considering a switch to Ligue 1

striker Olivier Giroud is open to a return to to get more playing time, saying: "I want to become important again."

The French World Cup winner, 32, has been confined to a back-up role at Stamford Bridge this season.

The former Arsenal man, who joined Chelsea in January 2018, is behind Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain in the striking pecking order and has seen the emergence of young starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi affect his chances as well.

That situation has seen him linked with a move to club and the former man, who is Chelsea's top scorer in the with nine goals, has not ruled out the possibility.

Quoted in Footmercato, he said: "We can imagine a return to France, we do not know what the future will hold for us.

"This is not the priority at the moment, but I will be open to all proposals because I am happy when I play."

Giroud has also seen mooted as a potential destination, but described Lyon as "a very good club, a great team".

He added: "Lyon was mentioned because the president talked about it. I know what he is saying and I am very happy with the interest of some French clubs in my regard.

"It's a club with very good young players, very good players, a very good staff. On the international scene, we saw good matches from Lyon against [Manchester] City, or against , ​​even if the return was more difficult."

Giroud acknowledges he would face competition from young striker Moussa Dembele at Lyon - if he remains at the club - but says he wants to make a contribution again.

"I do not disrespect the attackers already there, including the young Dembele who has produced some great performances," he added.

"I also know that, in Lyon, they talk about certain departures.

"Of course. I want to become important again, with the confidence of a coach."