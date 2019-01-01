‘I want them to lose’ – Liverpool’s Sadio Mane admits pressure when watching Man City

The two teams are the closest contenders for this season’s league title with just a point separating them ahead of the Reds’ game against Spurs

star Sadio Mane has admitted that he feels nervous when watching as the Premier League title race heats up.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dropped to second in the table with a point separating both teams after the Etihad Stadium outfit defeated 2-0 on Saturday.

Liverpool are enjoying a fine run of results this term and are in contention for their first Premier League crown since 1990.

With seven games remaining before the end of the season, the international said that he keeps a close eye on the Citizens’ matches and hopes they drop points for his team’s advantage.

"I think the truth is Manchester City is one place below," Mane told Sky Sports.

“Of course we are more focused on ourselves, but sometimes we look when Manchester is playing, we have more pressure than if we play ourselves!

"I want them to lose, and they are so good, and sometimes it's difficult for them to lose."

The Reds will be looking to boost their title push with a victory when they welcome Hotspur at Anfield for Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

While some tag the encounter as the toughest game for the Merseyside outfit, Mane considers every of their last six games a big test.

"It could be [the toughest game], but people expect the only tough games to be against the top six, but sometimes that's not the case because it's unpredictable," he continued.

"It could be . Sometimes you win easily with the top six, and sometimes you get a difficult game, but it's the same with the teams at the bottom of the table.

"So it would be a bit silly to say Tottenham would be the biggest game."

His strike partner Mohamed Salah has not scored a goal in his last seven goals for the Reds – his longest goal drought since his arrival at Liverpool in 2017 but Mane who has scored 11 goals in his last 11 games has backed the Egyptian winger to overcome the setback and bring back his smile with goals.

"People out and around the club are speaking about Mo because he used to score almost every single game," he added.

"It's almost normal because it's football, but we all know him as somebody who is very, very relaxed with the situation. Sometimes it can happen.

"But I would especially love to see him smiling by scoring goals. We try to help him score more goals for him."