'I want players who want to win' - Chelsea boss Lampard addresses Zaha, Chilwell & Ake links

The Blues boss conceded that his side are looking to bring in reinforcements next month as they look to maintain their top-four position

manager Frank Lampard has said he is looking to bring in winners as the Blues eye up the transfer market in January.

Lampard's side were originally set to be banned from buying players in January, which was the second window of the club's two-window transfer suspension.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced earlier this month that the ban had been cut in half, meaning the Blues are now free to spend in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of reinforcements as the club looks to solidify their position in the Premier League's top four.

Three of those most heavily linked have been left-back Ben Chilwell, Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake and winger Wilfried Zaha.

Lampard was asked about the trio at his press conference on Friday and conceded that he is looking to improve his squad next month.

"We want the top calibre of player that can improve us," Lampard said. "I won’t even hone in on those three. I have said it over the last couple of weeks. I am happy with the squad but we have to improve if we can.

"It is not just my business, in the modern day since I have been in management and at most clubs it is a joint-effort. We have a scouting system, the board and myself.

"I can put forward a lot and we will work together. I will recommend players that can improve us, fit with the style and the way we want to go and come in really hungry. I want people who come here wanting to win and to be a Chelsea player."

Ake is a player widely tipped to be returning to Chelsea, with the 24-year-old having come through the Blues academy before being sold to the Cherries in 2017.

Chelsea did include a buy-back clause in Ake's deal, which Lampard refused to call a "clever" move despite it possibly bringing a highly regarded defender back to Stamford Bridge.

"I don’t know how clever it is. It is what it is," Lampard said. "I think Nathan came through here and when he has gone to Bournemouth to be able to play regular football, I think he has done fantastically well.

"He has shown himself as a really good defender in the Premier League."

Lampard's side will take on Ake and Bournemouth in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.