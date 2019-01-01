I want more responsibility at PSG or elsewhere - Mbappe comments cast doubt on future

The French forward hinted that he could leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer

forward Kylian Mbappe has thrown his future at the club into doubt by claiming he has reached what he sees as a “turning point” in his career.

Speaking after accepting the Player of the Year Award this evening, the 20-year-old French international suggested he would like a bigger role going forward after claiming the Ligue 1 title with PSG this season.

However, Mbappe said that role could come either at PSG or “maybe somewhere else”, casting his future into doubt while hinting that he could leave the club in search of a new challenge.

"Of course there were some disappointments [this season] but it's part of football, we managed to win this league," he said after accepting the award on Sunday.

"I would like to thank the players, the coach, the club again. It's important for me because I come to a first or a second turning point in my career.



"I discovered a lot of things here. I feel it's time to have more responsibility. I hope it may be Paris Saint-Germain, it will be with great pleasure, or it may be elsewhere for a new project, but I would like to say thank you.

Mbappe went on to clarify his comments when asked if he was saying that he wasn't guaranteed to stay at PSG next season.

“I said what I had to say. When you are in such an occasion you can send messages, I think I have sent mine," he said.

"If I speak more it will be too much and that is not the message I wish to send.”

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 from , having won the league the season prior.

Since joining the club, Mbappe has won the league twice while also claiming a Coupe de and a Coupe de la Ligue title.

Mbappe, who was a part of France's World Cup-winning team in 2018, has scored 59 goals in 86 matches for the club while leading the league in scoring this campaign with 32 goals in Ligue 1 play and a total of 38 in all competitions.

Those achievements helped him claim the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award as well as the Young Player of the Year award.

"This is the only trophy I missed," he said.

"I would first like to dedicate it to the president, Nasser [Al-Khelaifi], who is watching us, I know he had a tragedy this year so I would like to pay tribute to him, he has always been an honest man with me from the first day until today.

"I would also like to thank all the people who are here. It is the fourth year that I am here in this league.

"I have lived a lot many things that are rich in emotion: AS Monaco, where I was trained, where we managed to win the title, then Paris Saint-Germain for a totally different project, where I managed to adapt from the first year, to change positions this year."