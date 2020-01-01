I told Xavi to go to Barcelona while the God of Football, Messi, is still there – Eto’o

“I’ve told Xavi that whatever happens, he has to go back to Barca – and I told him that he has to do it while the God of Football is still there,” he told Cataluyna Radio.

“He played with him, and that will make it easier for him than for another.”

Meanwhile, Eto’o has told Barca that Luis Suarez cannot easily be replaced, even if they add Lautaro Martinez to their ranks from this summer.

“I love Suarez. He’s making an incredible story with Barcelona,” he said when asked if he or the Uruguayan is the club’s greatest No.9. “We’re both lucky to have played for such a club.

“Luis is always Luis, he is one of the best players in the world in his position. It is obvious that Barca have to reinforce themselves, but it is not necessary to take away the stripes of a general. Luis is a general, he is a captain, and he cannot be demoted.

“Lautaro is doing very well, but people have a tendency to forget recent history. Luis has written the history of Barca and of football. We must admit it. That does not mean that new players should be excluded, but you can’t forget the greats.”