'I still hope that it can be resolved' - Inter chief Marotta eyeing Icardi sale

The Argentine has been linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri all summer but time is running out if a deal is to be done

Mauro Icardi is not part of the first-team plans at and the club remain hopeful of selling their former captain before Monday's transfer deadline, according to CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

Icardi, who joined from in 2013, has been linked with a move away from San Siro all through the window, with rivals and reportedly leading the chase for the 26-year-old.

The striker missed a large chunk of last season and was stripped of the captaincy due to a contract dispute, with his current deal having two seasons left to run.

He returned to the side before the end of the campaign but the club’s hierarchy have been actively looking to sell the player this summer.

Inter brought in Romelu Lukaku from to lead their line, even handing the Belgian Icardi's No.9 shirt, with the latter switching to No.7.

The loan signing of Alexis Sanchez from the Red Devils earlier this week adds further competition for places upfront for the Nerazzurri and seemingly pushes Icardi further down the pecking order.

Although Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara had suggested the forward could be staying, it appears there is no way back for him at the club following Sanchez's arrival, with Marotta confident a deal will be found by the transfer deadline.

"When we acted, we did so with a conscience and a sense of responsibility," Marotta told Tuttomercatoweb.

"The club have the duty and right to choose their stance. They have to make decisions. We're certainly not self-harming. We always act with respect for our players. After that, great difficulties arose.

"There are only three days left, but I still hope that it can be resolved in a positive way. We can't say everything publicly, but we always do things responsibly."

Icardi scored 11 goals from 29 Serie A appearances last term, but managed impressive hauls of 29 and 24 in 2017-18 and 2016-17, respectively.

Regardless of Icardi's future, Marotta stated the Nerazzurri are unlikely to bring in any new faces before the window closes.

"We're satisfied with the work we've done," he said.

"We're happy and satisfied with the investments the club have made. We're happy to have given Conte a great team, so I don't think we'll bring anyone else in."