'I sh*t on your wh*re mother!' - Diego Costa faces lengthy ban for Barcelona rant

The Atletico Madrid striker could be out for the rest of the season following his furious outburst at the referee over the weekend

Diego Costa could be banned for up to eight games for reportedly insulting referee Jesus Gil Manzano's mother in 's defeat to .

The striker was sent off after 28 minutes against the Catalan side on Saturday after a furious tirade at the referee after believing he was fouled.

The international with angry with the referee's decision, and he launched toward Manzano's face while making his thoughts known.

This led to a straight red card with the player eventually being escorted by his international team-mate Gerard Pique after he initially refused to leave the pitch.

The game was tied 0-0 at the time, with Diego Simeone opting to bring on Angel Correa to replace Santiago Arias in order to gain a result following Costa's sending off.

However, it didn't succeed with goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez securing a 2-0 win for Barcelona.

Reuters journalist Richard Martin revealed Manzano's post-match report stated: "In the 28th minute the player Diego Da Silva Costa was sent off for the following motive: he shouted loudly at me the following words: 'I SH*T ON YOUR WH*RE MOTHER, I SH*T ON YOUR WH*RE MOTHER.'"

If Costa is banned for eight games, he will be out for the rest of the season as the club only have seven league games left to play.

The striker's behaviour unsurprisingly angered his manager, but the Argentine was more concerned with his team's overall lack of discipline.

"In the last 11 games here [at Camp Nou] we have received seven red cards," said Simeone. "We must be doing something wrong.

"I asked the referee and he told me something that Costa says he didn't say. If he said it [what the referee claims], he is deservedly sent off.

Article continues below

"But other players have said things and he doesn't send them off. We see it and they do not send them off.

"But that does not justify Costa's actions. If the referee interprets that there was an insult, he's deservedly sent off, but it's not always the same [outcome for every player]."

Atletico Madrid's next fixture is against on April 13 before a game against on Apri 20.