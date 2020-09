'I needed fresh air' - Atletico striker Suarez addresses Barcelona exit after two-goal debut

The Uruguayan said the time was right for him to leave Camp Nou after signing for Diego Simeone's side earlier this week

Luis Suarez revealed he felt the need for "fresh air" before leaving as he scored twice in a remarkable debut for Atletico Madrid.

Suarez came on in the 70th minute at Wanda Metropolitano with Atleti 3-0 up against Granada thanks to goals from Diego Costa, Angel Correa and Joao Felix, while Saul Niguez had missed a penalty.

A stunning cameo followed, with Suarez netting a brilliant double after providing an assist for his fellow substitute Marcos Llorente.

Suarez also won a penalty for Atletico, before a VAR check reversed that decision.

The 33-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona as the Catalan club look to rebuild under Ronald Koeman, but Suarez believes the time was right for him to move on.

"Very good, very happy for the debut, for the three points," he told Movistar. "When you make your debut and help the team with goals, you are always happy.

"It is a moment in which I needed fresh air, it is important to change and accept it.

"I come to a club that has given me a spectacular welcome, the atmosphere is very good from the beginning and that is reflected on the field."

Before Suarez stole the show, Joao Felix had put in an impressive display partnering Costa up front, having teed up Correa's goal prior to getting on the scoresheet himself.

"We're feeling good about ourselves. We've completed a great game, scoring many goals and creating lots of chances," the international told Atleti's club media.

"We have to continue like this. I'm feeling good. I'm happy and enjoying myself. Things are going well.

"This was just the first game, but we want to complete a very, very good season. We're working towards that. We started today and have to continue against ."

Costa meanwhile was excited at the prospect of forming a hard-nosed partnership with Suarez, joking: "One of us bites and the other kicks.”

Atletico will face two games in the next six days as they continue their campaign: an away match against Huesca on Wednesday before a return home on Saturday against .