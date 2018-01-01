I-League 2018-19: Kolkata derby as important as El Clasico, says Alejandro Menendez

The East Bengal manager confirmed that new recruit Jaime Santos Colado will get game time in the Kolkata derby on Sunday...

Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez will face his first major task as the East Bengal coach on Sunday when his side will meet arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the marquee clash of Indian football.

Ahead of the Kolkata Derby, the former Real Madrid Castilla coach sounded confident. He said, “The team is doing good and are doing well in training and have confidence after winning last game against Gokulam Kerala.”

On asked about star striker Enrique Esqueda’s injury and if new foreign recruit Jaime Colado Santos will get game time, Menendez suggested, “I am not thinking about someone who is not available. I am thinking about players who are available. Enrique is our main scorer. It is a problem for us if he doesn't play. But we have to think about a solution to that problem. Jaime will get some game time tomorrow.”

The former Real Madrid Castilla manager has understood the gravity of the Kolkata derby. He even compared it to world famous rivalries of Spain’s El Clasico and Madrid derby.

“The match is very important for everyone; for fans, for us and for the championship. We will give our best for the fans and try to win tomorrow. This is similar to Madrid-Barcelona or Madrid-Atletico. The fans start preparing for one week prior.”

The Red and Golds boss suggested that Mohun Bagan’s strength is their attack. He said, “Their attack is their strongest area and we have to take care of that.”

On being informed that Mohun Bagan coach Shankar Lal Chakraborty had whole-heartedly praised him, Alejandro said, “I am very happy that he praised me. He is a very good coach as well and he knows about the game. So when someone like him praises me I feel good.”