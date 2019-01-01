I-League: Gokulam Kerala sign Lalmuankima

Gokulam Kerala continue to add to their firepower to end the season on a high note...

I-League club Gokulam Kerala have signed Hauhnar Lalmuankima on loan from ATK until the end of the season, Goal can confirm.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder spent three seasons at Aizawl FC and was part of the club's I-League title win in 2017. He then joined FC Goa in January 2018 and played for their developmental team Goan FC in the Goa Premier League.

ATK signed the youngster at the start of the 2018-19 season but the former Aizawl midfielder found playing time hard to come by. He has not featured for the Kolkata-based club this season and will look to gain first-team minutes with the Malabarians in the I-League.

Gokulam Kerala have struggled in the league and are ninth in the standings with 11 points from 13 games. Under new technical director Gift Raikhan, the Kozhikode-based club has been active in the January transfer window. They have already roped in Trinidad and Tobago forward Marcus Joseph and Haitian international Fabien Vorbe.