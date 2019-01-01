I-League: Gokulam Kerala sign Brazilian midfielder Bruno Pelissari

Gokulam Kerala have confirmed their fourth foreign signing ahead of the new I-League season...

have announced the signing of Brazilian attacking midfielder Bruno Pelissari for the 2019-20 season.

The talented 26-year-old has prior experience in Indian football, with stints at and in the (ISL). While he had a limited first-team role with the Lions in 2016, Pelissari scored seven goals from his two seasons at Chennaiyin. He started his professional career in 's domestic leagues and has also had a short stint in Moldova with FC Sheriff.

The Malabarians, under the returning head coach Fernando Santiago Varela, has also roped in Henry Kisekka from . Marcus Joseph and Andre are already on long-term contracts at the club and will continue to be part of their foreign contingent.

Gokulam Kerala ended the 2018-19 season in the ninth position with Bino George at the helm and the new coach will be looking to help the team climb up the table.

The Malabarians have already assembled a squad for the upcoming season and are set to take part in the 129th edition of the Durand Cup which will kick off on August 2 in Kolkata.