Punjab FC ride Aser Dipanda Dicka hat-trick to down NEROCA FC

NEROCA gave up a two-goal lead to go down against Punjab FC in Ludhiana...

Punjab FC made a dramatic comeback to beat 3-2 in their 10th match of the 2019-20 season on Wednesday at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana.

Aser Dipanda Dicka scored a hat-trick (27', 43' and 89') to seal a memorable win for the home side. Varun Thokchom (4') and Philip Adjah (20') scored the consolation goals for the visitors.

Yan Law made two changes in the Punjab FC lineup. Danilo Quipapa and Yumnam Raju were replaced by Nirmal Chetri and Munmun Timothy Lugun. Gift Raikhan too made two changes in the NEROCA starting XI. Ousmane Diawara and debutant Philip Adjah replaced Dhananjoy Singh and Ronald Singh.

The visitors broke the deadlock as early as in the fourth minute of the match when Varun Thkochom flicked the ball into the net from Pritam Singh’s corner. Varun was quick to react inside the box as he flicked the ball from the first post.

Debutant Philip Adjah then doubled the lead for the Manipuri in the 20th minute from a counter-attack. The former Mohammedan striker ran down the middle from a counter-attack and lobbed the ball over Kiran Chembzong.

The hosts were quick to respond as Aser Dipanda pulled one back for the hosts in the 27th minute. Punjab won a free-kick after Siam Hanghal had brought down Cavin Lobo just outside the box. The Cameroonian found the back of the net with a curling free-kick.

At the stroke of half time, Yan Law’s men restored parity in the game once again from a free-kick. Aser Dipanda completed his brace by heading the ball into the net from Sanju Pradhan’s free-kick.

Both teams looked hungry for a third goal and took an attacking approach as the second half resumed. It was an end to end game throughout the second half but neither teams were able to penetrate in the attacking third.

In the 68th minute, Samuel Shadap attempted a shot from distance but unfortunately, the ball hit the far post and went away.

Similarly, Philip Adjah should have completed his brace in the 77th minute when he beat Anwar Ali in pace before entering the box and tried to slot the ball past Kiran Chemzong but the ball went just wide.

Aser Dipanda finally netted the winning goal and completed his hat-trick in the 89th minute from a counter-attack. The Punjab custodian had sent a long goal-kick which went straight to Dipanda. The Cameroonian received the ball, went past Ousmane Diawara and lobbed the ball into the net.

Yan Law's side moved up to the second position in the league table with 17 points from 10 matches. The Manipuri club, on the other hand, remained on the eighth position with eight points from nine games.