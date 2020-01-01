Willis Plaza strikes late as Churchill Brothers pick up a win against Aizawl FC

'Super Sub' Willis Plaza's injury time goal help Churchill Brothers pick up full points against Aizawl FC...

pick up a dramatic 2-1 win over on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Dawda Ceesay (73') handed the hosts the lead but Paul Ramfangzauva equalised for Aizawl (90+1'). Willis Plaza then scored the second goal in the 90+4' to seal full points for his team.

Churchill moved up to the fourth position on the league table after today's match with 16 points from 10 matches while Aizawl remained on the seventh place with 14 points from 12 matches.

Bernardo Tavares made four changes in the Churchill Brothers lineup which lost to in their last match. Robert Primus, Khalif Alhassan, Lalkhawpuia Mawia (Mapuia) and Hafis Mohammedali replaced Suresh Meitei, Quan Gomes, Vinil Poojary and Willis Plaza. Stanley Rozario, on the other hand, did alter Aizawl FC’s winning combination.

It was an end to end affair right from the beginning of the match with both teams playing open attacking football.

The first major chance fell to the hosts in the 18th minute of the match. Mapuia did well to cut in from the left flank into the middle and unleashed a long-range shot from almost 25 yards and it hit the crossbar. Dawda Ceesay had a golden opportunity to tap the rebound ball into the net but he failed to keep the ball on target.

In the 24th minute, Aizawl’s Matias Veron made a run into the box from the right and squared it in the middle for Justice Morgan who in turn laid it off for Roccharzela. The Aizawl winger failed to find the back of the net from a handshaking distance as his shot went wide.

In the very next minute, Mapuia made a run down the right flank before squaring the ball for Ceesay in the middle. The Gambian midfielder attempted a brilliant long-range shot which Aizawl custodian Zothanmawia somehow parried away.

More to follow...