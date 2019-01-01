I-League 2018-19 Relegation Battle: Shillong Lajong face an uphill task

Shillong Lajong's fate rests on the results from other fixtures and are likely to head to the second division ...

While the top end of the I-League table is preparing itself for an exciting climax as the business end of the tournament approaches, the battle for survival at the bottom is heating up too.

With just a few weeks left until the season ends, the relegation battle has taken a definite shape and is awaiting a verdict which will send one of the teams to the second division.

Four teams Minerva Punjab, Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala and Shilong Lajong are the teams which are fighting for survival at the tail of the table.

We take a look at the remaining fixtures and discuss the relegation scenarios.

Minerva Punjab

Points needed to avoid relegation: 1

left: East Bengal (Home), Chennai City (Away), Real Kashmir (Away)

The defending champions have clearly had a season to forget so far, given their inclusion in the list here. But Minerva Punjab are practically safe from relegation and need just one point to mathematically stay alive in the first division.

Their remaining fixtures are against the top three teams in the league, so they can’t take this favourable position for granted. But the fact that they can avoid relegation even by losing all their games, if Shillong Lajong drop a single point should come as some relief for the champions.

Aizawl FC

Points needed to avoid relegation: 4

Fixtures left: Churchill Brothers (Home), Shillong Lajong (Home), East Bengal (Away), Gokulam Kerala (Away)

The 2016-17 I-League champions too are practically safe from relegation. To seal it mathematically, they need to gather four points in their remaining four games.

However, a win over bottom side Shillong Lajong can also seal the deal. That would mean that Lajong cannot catch up with Aizawl any more and the People's Club avoids the drop. A draw against Gokulam Kerala would also serve the same purpose.

Gokulam Kerala

Points needed to avoid relegation: 3

Fixtures remaining: Aizawl FC (Home), East Bengal (Home), NEROCA FC (Home)

Gokulam Kerala need just three points to avoid relegation. A superior head-to-head record against Shillong has left Kerala side needing just one win from their remaining games. The fixture against Aizawl could be a crucial one for Kerala. A win by two goals or more could put them at an advantage, should the tie-breaker come to a head-to-head record.

The other two fixtures are not easy but the fact that all three games will be played at home means that Kerala will secure safety in all probability.

The club can avoid relegation even by losing all their games, should Shillong lose even one of their games or draw both.

Shillong Lajong

Points needed to avoid relegation: 6 + other results going their way

Fixtures left: Mohun Bagan (Home), Aizawl (Away)

Chances of survival are extremely bleak for 11th placed Shillong. Even if they manage to win both their games, they can still be relegated to the second division.

Shillong must hope that one of Minerva Punjab, Aizawl and Gokulam Kerala lose their remaining games. However, there is still one more way out for Shillong. The Aizawl game will be key for their chances. Shillong must beat Aizawl and hope that the former champions drop six out of nine points from their remaining games. At the same time, a defeat by two goals or more in that game, can mathematically relegate them to the second division.