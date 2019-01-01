I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab's Paul Munster - Indian football needs better officials

The former East Bengal coach is impressed with his players while the Minerva Punjab gaffer was left livid with the refereeing

Khalid Jamil got off to a winning start as Mohun Bagan defeated Minerva Punjab 2-0 at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

Omar El Husseiny scored from the spot at the half-hour mark before Aser Dipanda doubled the scoreline in the 69th minute to rediscover his scoring touch.

"I’m very happy with the game. The players did all the good work and motivated each other to play well. It’s because of the players that we won today," Jamil said after the match.

"I didn’t make any changes," he added, despite making as many as five changes from the side that went down 2-1 against Real Kashmir. "The players discussed with me what we should do going forward. I discussed with (Abhishek) Ambekar for fielding him at right-back today after Arijit (Bagiu) was ruled out," he explained.

The Bagan coach didn't have as much a problem with the refereeing as much as his counterpart from Minerva Punjab, Paul Munster.

"We had a great gameplan which was distorted by the referee (Ramaswamy Srikrishna). In the penalty, (Lancine) Toure won the ball and we were under pressure after that," lamented the Irish coach.

"The referee played into Mohun Bagan’s path. There were situations when they knew when they needed to dive and the referee fell for it. When (Makan) Chote fell, the referee didn’t give it. I’m very disappointed with all the officials, all of them (were) very poor.

"This country has a big potential of football, but the officials lost control of the game. Both coaches were frustrated as they didn’t handle it properly. If Indian football needs to get better, we need better officials. The officiating level in Indian football is sad."