I-League 2018-19: Aizawl come from behind to beat Gokulam Kerala

Gokulam Kerala are now winless in 13 matches...

Aizawl made three alterations to the lineup that held East Bengal on Monday. Govin Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela and Lalram Hmunmawia returned to the starting lineup. Hosts Gokulam Kerala also made three changes with Daniel Addo and Guilherme Castro serving suspensions. Shibinraj replaced Arnab Das in goal, new signing Andre Dennis started at centre-back and Suhair VP featured in the attack.

The hosts started on the front foot and denied their opponents time on the ball. Marcus Joseph was the focal point up front and troubled the defenders early on. He went close as he latched onto a through-ball into the box and skipped past the goalkeeper but failed to find the net from an tight angle.

The Trinidad and Tobago forward got on the scoresheet with a splendid free-kick in the ninth minute. Lalram Hmunmawia conceded an unnecessary foul on Imran Khan on the right and Joseph proved his dead-ball skills by finding the net and firing Gokulam into the lead.

Aizawl threatened at the half-hour as Isak Vanlalruatfela and Ansumanah Kromah combined well on the right flank. The striker was sent clear on goal by the winger but Shibinraj blocked the shot on target. The rebound fell perfectly for Leonce Dodoz whose shot was blocked by Abhishek Das inside the box.

Shibinraj continued to keep his team in the lead with a string of saves. Isak's shot from Dodoz' low cross was also kept out by the custodian. Arjun Jayaraj's cross from the left at the stroke of half-time found Pritam Singh in the centre whose shot struck the crossbar.

Aizawl had another chance to get back into game through a free-kick at the edge of the box conceded by Fabien Vorbe who fouled Hmingthan Mawia. Paul Ramfangzauva's delivery was tipped onto the crossbar by Shibinraj and the rebound was cleared away from the danger zone.

The crossbar denied the visitors again. In the 67th minute, a terrific Leonce Dodoz cross was met by Lalkhawpuimawia in the centre but his header hit the bar.

Aizawl equaliser