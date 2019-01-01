I-League 2018-19: Alejandro Menendez - We became overconfident

East Bengal coach has not given up on the title race...

East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez did not mince words to make it clear that his side allowed Real Kashmir to grow into the game in the second half by being overconfident.

"I think the team was a little overconfident. It was a big mistake on our side. After they scored we put ourselves at risk. But looking at the overall match we deserved to win. we controlled the match. They had only one penalty due to the mistake of our keeper," stated the Spaniard.

"It is an important win. We are in the championship race and even if we are not in the title race we will play only to win," added the coach.

Menedez will have his eyes on the Chennai City game on Friday as he believes that his side are still in the championship race.

"There are many key points (in the title race). Tomorrow Chennai have a tough fixture. If they lose, then we will see what happens next."

On being asked that whether his job would be on the line if he fails to deliver silverware at the end of the season the former Castilla coach ducked the question.

"I think this question is not for me. I am just doing my job. We will see what happens later."

Whereas, David Robertson did not hide his disappointment after his team came back strongly in the second half and yet could not salvage anything from the match.

"Obviously it is disappointing. We shook things up in the second half. My players have been fantastic. We knew we have to be strong defensively. As a new club, we didn't lose any match by big margins. The whole season has been fantastic as we beat Mohun Bagan and Chennai City twice.

"This stadium is not like our home ground, but more like Salt Lake. It has been brilliant working with my players who never complain," stated the Scottish tactician.





