I-League 2018-19: Alejandro Menendez - I think we deserved to win

An optimistic East Bengal coach hopes that Minerva Punjab will deny Chennai from winning the last match…

Enrique Esqueda’s 75th-minute strike against Minerva Punjab FC kept East Bengal’s hope of winning the I-League 2018-19 title alive.

The Kolkata giants came to Panchkula in a must win situation. Their hopes had been rekindled after Churchill Brothers defeated Chennai City FC earlier in the week.

In a nerve wracking encounter, the Red and Golds clinched full three points and made sure the I-League title race went down the wire once again.

East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez suggested after the match that his team deserved full points and praised his boys to pick up a win amidst difficult conditions.

He said, “We have done a lot of hard work. We played three matches in a week. Minerva were a very difficult and good opponent and we did well against them. I think we deserved to win.”

East Bengal need to win their last match of the season and hope that Chennai do not beat Minerva Punjab. But the Spanish coach is not thinking about the Chennai vs Minerva Punjab clash.

“Our job is to win our away match against Gokulam Kerala FC and wait. In football, anything can happen. We have to work very hard and win the last match,” said the former Castilla coach.

Minerva Punjab boss Sachin Badadhe mentioned that his team created several chances but lack of finishing cost them three points.

He said, “It was a good game. I believe it was a 50-50 affair and we had plenty of good chances but unfortunately couldn't capitalise. They got three to four chances and scored one while we got five or six but couldn't convert.”

Badadhe said that his team will eye full points on the final matchday when they take on Chennai City. “We will definitely go for the win in the last match against Chennai City FC.,” said the Minerva coach.