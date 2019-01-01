'I know what I am worth' - Courtois insists he never lost confidence in himself at Real Madrid

The Belgian always had faith in his ability despite appearing to struggle for form earlier in the campaign

goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois insists he never lost confidence in his ability to perform for Los Blancos this season.

Courtois’ starting place was questioned in some quarters after an inconsistent start to the campaign that saw him keep just two clean sheets in nine games, conceding 12 goals.

Real Madrid were also forced to deny media reports Courtois had been diagnosed with an anxiety problem after being substituted at half-time during the 2-2 draw against , insisting he had been forced off through illness.

However, since returning to the side against Real Mallorca last month his form, along with the team's form, has dramatically improved.

Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of Eibar saw the international keep his fifth successive shutout in all competitions.

It is now 533 minutes since the 27-year-old conceded a goal; Lago Junior’s early opener for Mallorca on October 19.

Speaking after his latest shutout, the former man insists he never lost belief in his own ability.

"I have never lost my peace of mind, I know what I am worth,” he told Marca. “I felt good and sooner or later, the sun always rises and I have never lost confidence.

“[The clean sheet] is good for the whole team. It is not just the goalkeeper's job but the whole team. You have to defend together and attack together. So it is very difficult to score.

"I am always grateful to keep a clean sheet. Though after [the goalless draw with] Betis I would have preferred to concede a goal and win. All you have to do is work, have confidence in yourself and keep working.”

Courtois has also backed former teammate Eden Hazard to soon start scoring for Los Blancos.

Hazard has found the net just once in 11 appearances since his €100 million (£88m/$112m) move from Stamford Bridge in the summer, but Courtois is not concerned.

"In other games he has played very well,” added Courtois. “Today he has played a great game, he has just not been able to score the goal, but he has been very decisive.

“Hopefully he will score some more goals for his confidence, although he does not need it.”