'I know we have one at home' - Salah revels in earning 'new' Golden Boot

After scoring 22 Premier League goals this season, the Liverpool enjoyed winning the prize once again

star Mohamed Salah revelled in winning the Premier League Golden Boot once again on Sunday.

Salah shared the prize with team-mate Sadio Mane and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the trio finished the campaign with 22 goals each.

The international was unable to find the net in Liverpool's 2-0 win over at Anfield, where they fell short in the Premier League title race as were crowned champions once again.

But Salah was still able to enjoy his Golden Boot, posting an image with the prize and his daughter on Twitter with the words: "Yes, I know we have one at home. This is a new one."

“Yes, I know we have one at home. This is a new one” pic.twitter.com/9q8L7fSOgB — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 12, 2019

Salah enjoyed a spectacular campaign to win the Golden Boot last season, scoring 32 goals in 36 games.

While he was unable to match that spectacular tally, his 22 this campaign were still enough to secure a share of the prize.

Aubameyang admitted that he was aiming for the trophy this year, and he did just that by bagging a brace in Arsenal's season-closing 3-1 victory away at .

Article continues below

Mane, meanwhile, found the back of the net with the opener on Monday before adding a second in the 81st minute to finish level with his team-mate in the Golden Boot race.

Now, Mane, Salah and Liverpool look ahead to the final, where they will face Spurs in an all-English affair.

Aubameyang and Arsenal, meanwhile also face an all-English clash with as Unai Emery looks to lead the Gunners to European glory in his first season in charge of the club.